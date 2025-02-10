Türkiye and Pakistan are likely to sign a raft of investment and defence deals as the two Muslim-majority nations deepen their rock-solid bilateral ties during President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s two-day visit to Islamabad starting February 12.

Analysts say the visit is expected to yield tangible outcomes in economic, defence and cultural spheres, reflecting Türkiye’s strategic interest in strengthening ties with Pakistan and its broader commitment to regional stability.

In a social media post, President Erdogan said his visit to Pakistan, which enjoyed an “exceptional place” in the hearts of the Turkish people, will further strengthen ties between the two nations.

The highlight of the visit will be the seventh session of the Pakistan-Turkiye High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council, the highest decision-making forum on bilateral economic matters.

Erdogan will co-chair the session with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on February 13.

The key focus during the high-profile visit will be on addressing the issue of bilateral trade stagnation, which hovers around $1.3 billion, says Dr Waqar Badshah, assistant professor of economics at Istanbul University.

As president of the Pakistan-Türkiye Business Development Platform, Badshah is part of the Turkish delegation visiting Islamabad along with President Erdogan.

The two countries are expected to expand the list of goods covered under the Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA), which has been effective since 2023, and address lingering non-tariff barriers like import quotas, subsidies and customs delays, Badshah tells TRT World.

The two countries have agreed to take the volume of bilateral trade to $5 billion. In 2024, Türkiye’s exports to Pakistan totalled only $918 million, less than 0.5 percent of its total exports the same year.

At $440 million, Ankara’s imports from Pakistan also represented a miniscule share of its total purchases globally in the same 12-month period.

Badshah says both sides will expand the scope of the existing 71-point Strategic Economic Framework, signed in 2020 to boost bilateral trade.

Türkiye has already agreed to consider extending a $350 million credit facility, a special arrangement that will allow Pakistan greater flexibility in terms of interest rates and repayment periods than a traditional bank loan.

Related Türkiye leads Muslim nations in addressing Islamophobia

A diplomatic win for both sides

Ties between Muslims of the Indian subcontinent and the Turkish people date back to the early twentieth century.

The subcontinent’s Muslims extended unconditional support to the Turkish War of Independence, which earned them a “special place” in the minds of the Turkish people. In the same vein, Türkiye’s success in establishing a modern state after the war has been a constant source of inspiration for Pakistani people.

Türkiye and Pakistan have spoken with one voice on issues like Palestine, Kashmir, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and Karabakh. President Erdogan’s visit will further strengthen the partnership, enabling the two countries to play a more influential role in addressing global challenges and promoting peace, Badshah says.

Türkiye and Pakistan share common strategic interests in regional stability, particularly in the context of challenges posed by terrorism and extremism.