President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has embarked on a diplomatic tour of Southeast Asia, making official visits to Malaysia and Indonesia as part of Türkiye’s Asia Anew initiative.

Launched in 2019, the policy seeks to expand Ankara’s economic, political, and strategic engagement across the Asian region.

President Erdogan’s talks centred on strengthening cooperation in trade, defence, technology, education, disaster management, media and post-conflict rehabilitative measures.

During a joint press conference with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Erdogan received strong praise.

Ibrahim described him as "a leader of the Muslim world, a defender of justice, a spokesman for human rights, and a leader who tirelessly strives for fair outcomes on the global stage."

Related Five key aspects of Türkiye-Malaysia relations

Experts say Erdogan’s visit is viewed as a significant step in Türkiye’s broader push to strengthen ties with Southeast Asia and that the tour aligns with Ankara’s evolving geopolitical priorities.

“Erdogan’s visit to Indonesia and Malaysia is a key part of Türkiye’s “Asia Anew” initiative to deepen ties with Asian economies,” Dr Murat Yas, an assistant professor at Marmara University and a fellow at the Istanbul-based think tank Institute Social, told TRT World.

Dr Yas highlighted the 2019 Kuala Lumpur Summit, supported by Türkiye, Malaysia, and Pakistan, as an early marker of Ankara’s ambition to forge the “creation of an alternative leadership framework for the Muslim world.

Expanding bilateral cooperation

Türkiye is deepening ties with Malaysia and Indonesia—both key players in ASEAN, BRICS, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and the Developing-8 (D-8).

“Malaysia’s Anwar Ibrahim and Indonesia’s Prabowo Subianto play key roles in advancing regional cooperation and supporting Türkiye’s vision for a resilient Muslim world,” Dr Yas said.

Strengthening economic ties

Türkiye’s economic ties with Indonesia and Malaysia have seen remarkable growth in recent years, facilitated by free trade agreements (FTAs) that have streamlined market access and reduced tariffs and improved market access.

“Trade relations between Türkiye, Indonesia, and Malaysia have grown significantly, supported by FTAs that bolster cooperation in key sectors like agriculture, technology, and defense,” Dr Yas said.