'I will never accept any decision between US, Russia about Ukraine': Kiev
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he will disregard any peace talks between Washington and Moscow that sideline Kiev.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany, Feb.15, 2025. / Photo: DPA via AP
February 16, 2025

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed to reject any agreement between the US and Russia that does not include Kiev, emphasising that no world leader can decide Ukraine's fate without its direct participation.

"So I will never accept any decisions between the United States and Russia about Ukraine, never," Zelenskyy told NBC News on Sunday.

"Our people, and our adults and children and everybody. It can't be, so this is the war in Ukraine against us, and it is our human losses," he said.

"We're thankful for all the support, unity in the US, around Ukraine, bipartisan unity, (and) bipartisan support. We're thankful for all of this," Zelenskyy stressed.

"But there is no leader in the world who can really make a deal with Putin, without us, about us," he added.

Underlining that the US is Ukraine’s "biggest strategic partner," he said, "We are ready to share our common plan with President Trump."

Stressing that Kiev also needs the support of Europe, Zelenskyy said the table should involve the US, Europe, Ukraine, and Russia.

Zelenskyy emphasised the importance of European support for Kiev and said that the negotiation table should include the US, Europe, Ukraine, and Russia.

SOURCE:AA
