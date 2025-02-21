Friday, February 21, 2025

1811 GMT — The Palestinian Foreign Ministry condemned Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to the Tulkarem refugee camp, accusing him of "storming" the area amid an intense military offensive in the northern occupied West Bank.

In a statement, the Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ministry criticised the "storming by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu... into the northern occupied West Bank refugee camp of Tulkarem".

It called the ongoing Israeli raid "an extension of Israel's aggression against the Palestinian people, as well as a continuation of crimes involving the killing of civilians, the demolition of homes, and the imposition of forced displacement and expulsion".

Official Palestinian news agency Wafa broadcast the ministry's statement and pointed to a photo published by the prime minister's office in which Netanyahu meets with soldiers inside a house, stating the army "broke into" a camp resident's home to use as a command centre.

More updates 👇

1855 GMT — Two Palestinian children killed by Israeli army fire in West Bank

Two Palestinian children were killed by Israeli army gunfire in two separate incidents in the occupied West Bank.

The first victim was 13-year-old Ayman Nassar al-Himouni, who was fatally shot in the southern West Bank city of Hebron.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society reported that its teams transported the child, who died from injuries sustained by Israeli army fire in Hebron's Jabal Juhar neighbourhood, to a local hospital.

Separately, 13-year-old Rimas Omar Amori was killed by Israeli forces in the Jenin refugee camp in the northern West Bank.

1714 GMT — Trump claims his Gaza plan 'really works,' but he won't force it

US President Donald Trump claimed his plan to take over Gaza "really works," but said he would not impose it.

"'ll tell you the way to do, it is my plan. I think that's the plan that really works. But I'm not forcing it. I'm just going to sit back and recommend it," Trump said in an interview with Fox News Radio's Brian Kilmeade.

Trump expressed surprise at Jordan and Egypt’s opposition to his proposal for Gaza, stating, "We pay Jordan and Egypt billions of dollars a year, and I was a little surprised they'd say that." He also claimed if the people of Gaza were given a choice between living in Gaza or "living in a nice community," they would go.

1650 GMT — Efforts to open Palestine museum in building of former Israeli Embassy in Dublin allegedly obstructed

Palestinian-American entrepreneur and art curator Faisal Saleh has alleged that efforts to lease space in the building that housed Israel’s former embassy in Dublin for a branch of the Palestinian Museum US are being deliberately obstructed.

Saleh, who founded the Palestine Museum US in Connecticut in 2018 to showcase Palestinian art and highlight Palestinian struggles, launched the initiative following Israel’s announcement on December 15, 2024, that it would shut down its embassy in Dublin.

"When we learned that the Israeli Embassy was moving out, we were very interested in exploring the idea of locating a branch for the museum in the building. We thought that would be a symbolic move," Saleh told Anadolu Agency.

Despite efforts to secure a lease through phone calls and discussions with real estate agents, Saleh stated that they have not received a clear response regarding available rental space in the building.

1600 GMT — Accompanied by soldiers, Netanyahu enters Palestinian home in Tulkarem refugee camp, occupied West bank

Accompanied by soldiers, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu entered a Palestinian home in the Tulkarem refugee camp in the northern West Bank, the Israeli state media reported.

The Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority KAN shared a photo of Netanyahu inside the home alongside Israeli military officers.

According to available data, Netanyahu’s last publicly announced visit to the occupied West Bank was in September 2024, when he toured the Jordanian border in the eastern part of the territory.

His visit came just hours after Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz entered the same home during his own tour of the area.

1500 GMT — Egypt's Sisi leaves Riyadh after meeting about Israel-Palestinian conflict

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi left Saudi Arabia after participating in an informal meeting to discuss the Israeli-Palestinian conflict with Gulf Arab states and Jordan, the presidency said in a statement.

The meeting takes place as Arab countries rush to formulate an alternative to US President Donald Trump's plan to displace Palestinians from Gaza and resettle most of them in Jordan and Egypt.

1430 GMT — Arab leaders discuss Gaza reconstruction in Riyadh

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman hosted a summit in Riyadh, attended by leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Jordan’s King Abdullah II, and Egyptian President Sisi, Saudi state media reported.

The state-run Al-Ekhbariya channel shared a photo of the attendees on X, calling the gathering a “friendly and brotherly meeting" between the Saudi crown prince, GCC leaders, Jordan's king, and Egypt's president.

The meeting comes at a critical time for the region, amid US President Donald Trump’s reported plans to displace Palestinians from Gaza and seize control of the territory.

1426 GMT — Israel's Bibas family accuses Netanyahu of 'abandoning' Shiri, boys

Israel's Bibas family accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of failing to protect their loved ones and bring them home.

The family's comments were their first since Israel announced that a body received from Hamas on Thursday was not that of Shiri Bibas as claimed by the Palestinian resistance group.

It confirmed that three other bodies handed over were those of Oded Lifshitz and Shiri's two young sons Kfir and Ariel.

Shiri's sister-in-law, Ofri Bibas, charged that Israeli authorities, particularly the prime minister, had failed to protect the hostages and had abandoned them.

1300 GMT — Israel to release 602 Palestinian prisoners on Saturday

Israel will release 602 Palestinian prisoners on Saturday, including 50 Palestinians who have been sentenced to life imprisonment and 60 others with lengthy prison terms, according to the Palestinian Prisoners Media Office in Gaza.

The release is a key component of the first phase of the swap deal, which followed the Palestinian factions’ submission of the names of six Israeli hostages set for release on Saturday.

In a statement, the media office confirmed that, in addition to the 50 life-sentenced Palestinians and 60 with high-security sentences, 47 Palestinians from the 2011 "Shalit Deal," who had been rearrested, will also be freed.

Additionally, 445 Palestinians from Gaza, detained after October 7, 2023, are set to be released.

1250 GMT — Israel mulling setting 24-hour deadline for Hamas to return Shiri Bibas' body, claims Israeli media

Despite Hamas' pledge to investigate Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's claims about not receiving Shiri Bibas' body, a prominent Israeli newspaper reported that Tel Aviv is considering setting a 24-hour deadline for her body's return.

Israel's security establishment is considering recommending to its political leadership that the remains of Bibas be returned within the next 24 hours, the Yedioth Ahronoth claimed in its report, without mentioning any sources within Netanyahu's government.

Moreover, the Israeli government has not yet issued an official comment on the matter.

1144 GMT — Hamas rejects Netanyahu 'threats' over captive Shiri Bibas

Hamas has rejected Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's "threats" to make the Palestinian resistance group pay after he accused it of violating the ceasefire by not returning the hostage Shiri Bibas.

"We reject the threats issued by Benjamin Netanyahu as part of his attempts to improve his image," Hamas said in a statement and called on Israeli authorities to return the body of the Palestinian woman that the group had handed over on Thursday, contending it was that of Bibas.

1133 GMT — Hamas’ Qassam Brigades announces names of 6 Israeli captives set for release Saturday

Hamas' military wing the Qassam Brigades announced the names of six Israeli captives set to be released on Saturday as part of the seventh batch in the ongoing prisoner exchange agreement with Israel.

In a statement, the Qassam spokesperson Abu Obeida said: "As part of the ‘Al-Aqsa Flood’ prisoner exchange deal, the following Israeli captives will be released tomorrow (Saturday): Eliya Cohen, Omer Shem-Tov, Omer Wenkert, Tal Shoham, Avera Mengistu, and Hisham Al-Sayed."

The first phase of the ceasefire agreement consists of three stages, each lasting 42 days, with negotiations required before advancing to the next phase. However, Israel has delayed talks for the second phase, which was scheduled to begin on February 3.

1121 GMT — Hamas reaffirms commitment to ceasefire deal

Hamas announced that it will thoroughly investigate Israel’s claims regarding the body of Israeli captive Shiri Bibas, which was handed over on Thursday, reaffirming its commitment to the ceasefire agreement in Gaza.

"We have received Israel’s claims through our mediators and will examine them with utmost seriousness before announcing the results clearly,” Hamas said in a statement.

The Palestinian resistance group noted the possibility of an error or mix-up in the bodies, potentially resulting from Israeli bombardment of the site where Bibas’ family was located alongside other Palestinians.

1111 GMT — Israeli man arrested for allegedly transporting suspect of Tel Aviv bus bombing: Israeli media

Israeli security forces have arrested an Israeli citizen on suspicion of transporting a Palestinian allegedly involved in planting explosive devices on buses in central Israel, Israeli media reported.

"Shin Bet (security service) investigators and Tel Aviv police arrested a Jewish Israeli from Gush Dan on Friday morning on suspicion of transporting a member of the cell behind the bus bombings," Israeli Channel 12 and the daily Maariv reported.

The reports indicate that the Israeli suspect was apprehended in the early hours of Friday and that a closed-door hearing will be held in his case. He has also been denied access to a lawyer.