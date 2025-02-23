Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay an official visit to Ankara on Monday, according to diplomatic sources.

As part of the visit, Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan will discuss bilateral cooperation issues, including trade, energy, and tourism.

The foreign ministers will also exchange views on ending the war in Ukraine with a just and lasting peace through diplomatic efforts and discuss the recent contacts between the US and Russia, and Türkiye's contribution to this process.

Türkiye's readiness to host future talks between Russia and Ukraine, just as it did in March 2022, will also be underlined.

Regional and global issues, including Syria and other Middle East issues, will also be discussed, the sources said, adding that Fidan will highlight Ankara's resolution in the complete cleansing of Syria of terrorist elements and underscore the importance of preserving Syria's territorial integrity and political unity.