Economic conditions in Germany are in a challenging state amid the elections and coalition debates for the new government, according to the Bundesbank's monthly report released Monday.

German economic output fell significantly in the fourth quarter of 2024, while the German economy recorded a quarter-on-quarter decline of 0.2 percent in the same period, according to the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis).

"Significantly lower exports and weaker industrial output weighed on the economy in particular," it said.

"The experts state that the latter declined in the fourth quarter, driven by the automotive industry and energy-intensive sectors. Excluding these two areas, production would have increased slightly," it noted.