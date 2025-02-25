Botswana's government has signed a long-delayed diamond sales agreement with Anglo-American unit De Beers, saying it hoped it would create jobs at a time when the economy is in a slump.

Negotiations over the deal started in 2018.

In 2023 the two sides provisionally agreed terms under Botswana's previous president, but they never formally signed an agreement.

New President Duma Boko, who swept to power last October, made signing the deal with De Beers a priority.

The deal is critical to Botswana's fortunes, as the Southern African country's economy is largely dependent on the export of diamonds.

"We have us a good deal and we trust that it will carry us into the future. To the people of Botswana, this agreement is about you, about the jobs it will create," Botswana's President Duma Boko said at a signing ceremony in the capital Gaborone.

The terms of the deal are broadly aligned with those agreed in 2023.