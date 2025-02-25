Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz has confirmed the military assault on southern Syria.

"The Air Force is attacking strongly in southern Syria as part of the new policy we have defined of pacifying southern Syria — and the message is clear: we will not allow southern Syria to become southern Lebanon," his spokesperson said in a statement on Tuesday.

Residents of Damascus and Reuters reporters in the city heard the sound of airplanes flying several low passes over the capital and a series of blasts.

The bombardment came hours after Syria condemned Israel's invasion into the country's south and demanded it withdraw, according to the closing statement of a national summit.

The conference rejected the provocative statements made by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of transforming southern Syria into a "demilitarised zone" and not allowing the new Syrian army to deploy in the area.

It urged the international community and regional organisations to assume their responsibilities toward the Syrian people, urging them to apply pressure to halt the Israeli violations.

Netanyahu's provocative statement