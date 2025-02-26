Russian and US delegations will hold technical-level talks in Istanbul on Thursday, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

The sources reiterated Türkiye's willingness to support peace efforts, including hosting discussions between the two global powers.

"As we have stated previously, Türkiye stands ready to provide all forms of support to peace efforts, including hosting such talks," sources said.

Russia confirms reports

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov confirmed on Wednesday that the meeting between Russian and US representatives to discuss embassy operations will take place in Istanbul.

"We announced that our diplomats and high-level experts would meet and consider the systemic problems that had accumulated as a result of the illegal activities of the previous (US) administration to create artificial obstacles to the activities of the Russian Embassy, to which we naturally reciprocated and also created uncomfortable conditions for the work of the American Embassy in Moscow," Lavrov said during a press briefing in Doha, Qatar.