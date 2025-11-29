US
1 min read
10 child deaths linked to COVID vaccines — US FDA memo
During Trump's first term, when the pandemic erupted, and under his successor Joe Biden, US health officials strongly endorsed the vaccines as lifesaving.
10 child deaths linked to COVID vaccines — US FDA memo
Kennedy, linked vaccines to autism and sought to rewrite the country's immunisation policies. / Reuters
November 29, 2025

The US Food and Drug Administration said in an internal memo that at least 10 children had likely died "because of" COVID-19 vaccinations, citing myocarditis, or heart inflammation, as a possible cause, the New York Times reported on Friday.

The Department of Health and Human Services, which includes the FDA, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the report.

The news comes as Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has sharply changed government policy on COVID vaccines, limiting access to them to people 65 and older, as well as those with underlying conditions.

Kennedy, a longtime anti-vaccine crusader before taking on the nation's top health post under President Donald Trump, has also linked vaccines to autism and sought to rewrite the country's immunisation policies.

RECOMMENDED

The memo, written by the FDA's chief medical and scientific officer, Vinay Prasad, did not disclose the ages or health conditions of the children, or the vaccine manufacturers involved, the New York Times said.

Prasad was quoted as calling the finding "a profound revelation" and announcing plans to tighten vaccine oversight, including requiring randomised studies for all subgroups.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Honduran election officials recount votes amid fraud accusations
Elon Musk wins appeal to reclaim $56 billion Tesla pay package
MAGA figures clash over who replaces Trump in 2028 as Erika Kirk endorses JD Vance