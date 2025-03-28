WORLD
1 min read
Interpol issues arrest warrants for Bosnian Serb leader Dodik
The warrants, initiated by Interpol's Sarajevo office, cite criminal charges against him for allegedly violating Bosnia and Herzegovina's constitutional order under Article 156 of the country's Criminal Code.
Interpol issues arrest warrants for Bosnian Serb leader Dodik
March 28, 2025

Interpol has issued international arrest warrants for Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik and the speaker of the epublika Srpska's (RS) assembly, Nenad Stevandic, according to a report by the Serbian newspaper Politika.

The warrants, initiated by Interpol's Sarajevo office, cite criminal charges against the two men for allegedly violating Bosnia and Herzegovina's constitutional order under Article 156 of the country's Criminal Code, the report said.

The warrants have been distributed to all Interpol member states but remain under legal review, according to Politika.

Dodik recently traveled to Serbia for a ceremony commemorating the 26th anniversary of NATO’s Operation Allied Force.

Recommended

On March 26, the Bosnian Border Police launched an investigation into how Dodik crossed the border into Serbia despite the active warrant.

Dodik, however, reportedly left Serbia for Israel later that day.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan