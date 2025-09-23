Neither the painkiller Tylenol nor vaccines have been shown to cause autism, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday, following comments from US President Donald Trump and his administration to the contrary.

Trump insisted on Monday that pregnant women should “tough it out” and avoid Tylenol due to an unproven link to autism, and also urged major changes to the standard vaccines administered to babies.

Medical groups have long cited acetaminophen, or paracetamol, the primary ingredient in Tylenol, as among the safest painkillers to take during pregnancy.

Related TRT World - RFK Jr. removes entire CDC vaccine advisory committee

Evidence is ‘inconsistent’

WHO spokesman Tarik Jasarevic acknowledged that some observational studies had suggested a possible association between prenatal exposure to paracetamol and autism.

But, he said, “the evidence remains inconsistent.”

“If the link between acetaminophen and autism were strong, it would likely have been consistently observed across multiple studies,” Jasarevic told reporters in Geneva, cautioning against “drawing casual conclusions about the role of acetaminophen in autism.”

Vaccines back in Trump’s firing line

Vaccines were also on Trump’s press conference agenda, where he questioned standard shots, including the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine.