WORLD
2 min read
UN health agency calls for protection of US CDC
The call to protect the US CDC stems from concerns about its independence, credibility, and role in global health security.
UN health agency calls for protection of US CDC
A protester holds a sign outside the CDC in Atlanta as its vaccine advisory panel meets, June 25, 2025. / Reuters
September 7, 2025

The World Health Organization called for the "protection of public health excellence" at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"No institution is perfect and continued improvements are always needed to make sure the latest science and evidence is applied to emerging challenges in real time, but the work of the US CDC has been invaluable and must be protected," WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Sunday in a post on X.

His comments come amid leadership changes at the CDC and concerns that decisions by US Health Secretary Robert F.

Kennedy Jr. are putting Americans' health at risk.

RelatedTRT Global - Kennedy calls US 'sickest country in the world' in fiery senate hearing
Recommended

Ghebreyesus did not echo those concerns or calls by some for Kennedy to resign. He instead pointed to how the CDC's reputation as a "center of excellence" has inspired other countries to adopt its best practices.

Ghebreyesus said the WHO's longtime relationship with the CDC has ensured that people in the United States and around the world benefited from the best US science "while at the same time providing the US with access to global health data, alerts, experience and guidance from other countries."

The Trump administration has been critical of the WHO for its handling of COVID-19, with Kennedy dismissing the organisation as "moribund."

In January, Trump ordered the United States to leave the WHO.

RelatedTRT World - Trump admin taps RFK Jr. deputy as acting CDC director
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan
Qatari Emir slams Israel’s 'bloodlust,' warns Tel Aviv's truce talks a sham
Israeli scammer 'Tinder Swindler' arrested in Georgia
UN nuclear watchdog calls for implementation of new deal with Iran to 'restore confidence'
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
UK summons Russian ambassador after multiple NATO airspace breaches
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Medvedev warns no-fly zone over Ukraine would trigger NATO-Russia conflict
Pakistan army says it killed 31 terrorists in security operations
US military officers make surprise appearance at Russia-Belarus ‘Zapad-2025’ war games