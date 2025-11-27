More than 32,000 Palestinians have been displaced by an ongoing Israeli offensive in refugee camps in the occupied northern West Bank, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) has said.

Rolan Friedrich, Director of UNRWA Affairs for the occupied West Bank, said on Thursday that the Israeli assault emptied the Jenin, Tulkarem, and Nur Shams refugee camps, displacing some 32,000 residents.

“And yet, even in these ghost towns that were once vibrant camps, Israeli forces still see the need to order demolitions for the sake of so-called ‘military purposes,” Friedrich added in a statement.

He noted that the Israeli authorities issued two mass demolition orders for over 190 buildings in the Jenin refugee camp, while 12 more buildings will be demolished in the upcoming days, which marks “the newest episode in continued efforts to re-engineer the topography of refugee camps in the northern West Bank.”

The UNRWA official said Israel’s systematic destruction violates the basic principles of international law and expands the army’s control over the refugee camps in the long term.

Related TRT World - Israel launches large-scale assault on occupied West Bank, targeting civilian areas

A large-scale offensive

Friedrich called for the rebuilding of the refugee camps and the return of the displaced residents.