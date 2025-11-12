A Sudanese human rights organisation on Tuesday accused the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of transferring hundreds of detained civilians and captured soldiers from Al Fasher in North Darfur state to prisons in Nyala, the capital of South Darfur.

The Emergency Lawyers, a nongovernmental group, said in a statement that “the RSF transferred hundreds of civilians and military prisoners from Al Fasher to detention centers in (Nyala) after taking control of the city, in an arbitrary detention that violates international law and the principles of criminal justice.”

The association said “the prisons hold dozens of detainees in deteriorating health and humanitarian conditions, which has led to the worsening of many cases and the death of others due to hunger, mistreatment and lack of medical care.”

The statement stressed that “separating civilians from military prisoners is essential, as each group enjoys different rights; civilians must be protected from any collective punishment, while military prisoners are entitled to humane treatment, medical care and guarantees specified under the Third Geneva Convention.”

It called for “the immediate release of civilians and the rejection of any trials or charges,” urging the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to “fulfill its role in visiting detention centers, ensuring the safety of detainees, guaranteeing respect for international humanitarian law, and providing the necessary legal and humanitarian assistance.”