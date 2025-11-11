The UN Women has called for urgent action to protect and prioritise women and girls in Sudan, where the ongoing conflict and deepening hunger crisis have left millions in peril.

"For over two consecutive years, every front line in Sudan has cut through the bodies, homes, livelihoods, and futures of women and girls, who have endured the sharpest edge of Sudan's horrific conflict," Anna Mutavati, UN Women regional director for East and Southern Africa, told journalists in Geneva on Tuesday.

According to the UN Women's latest Gender Dimensions of Food Insecurity in Sudan alert, nearly 11 million women and girls are now acutely food insecure.

"Simply being a woman in Sudan is a strong predictor of hunger," Mutavati said.

As fighting intensifies in Al Fasher and food insecurity spreads across Darfur, women and girls face "extreme hunger, displacement, death, and sexual and gender-based violence," she added.

The situation has further deteriorated with famine officially declared by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) in Al Fasher and Kadugli as of November.

UN urges urgent aid for women