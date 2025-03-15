Palestinian Civil Defence teams continued efforts to retrieve the bodies of 61 Palestinians buried in the yard of Gaza’s Shifa Hospital during Israel’s months-long war.

The Gaza Health Ministry said the exhumation process began on March 13, 2025, as teams worked to recover remains for proper burial.

On the first day, Civil Defence workers retrieved 48 bodies, including 10 unidentified individuals.

On the second day, they recovered 13 more bodies, three of which remain unidentified.

Known bodies were returned to families, while others were sent to forensic authorities.

Authorities estimate around 160 bodies were buried in the hospital’s yard during the war, with several more days needed to complete the recovery process.

Shifa Hospital, once Gaza’s largest medical facility, served 460,000 people annually before the war, providing emergency care, surgeries, dialysis treatments, and maternal health services.