Young Palestinian killed by Israeli forces as Tel Aviv expands raids across occupied West Bank
Israeli army raids several towns in northern occupied West Bank as military offensive continues in Tubas governorate.
The Israeli army launched a large-scale military offensive in the Tubas governorate in the northern occupied West Bank. / AA
November 27, 2025

Israeli forces have killed one Palestinian in the occupied West Bank, amid a large-scale military raid in the north.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said in a statement that a 20-year-old man was killed by Israeli gunfire on Wednesday in the town of Qabatiya, south of Jenin.

Witnesses said that he was killed during the clashes between the army forces and the locals after the Israeli troops raided the town.

Several homes were stormed and searched by the Israeli soldiers, they added.

The Israeli army conducted raids on several other towns in Jenin, Tulkarem, Ramallah, and Bethlehem on Wednesday, the official radio broadcaster Voice of Palestine reported.

Large-scale military offensive

The Israeli army launched a large-scale military offensive in the Tubas governorate in the northern occupied West Bank on Wednesday morning.

At least 60 Palestinians were detained, 10 injured, and dozens of families were forcibly displaced by the army forces in the governorate, according to reports from the Palestinian Prisoners Society and the Red Cross.

The latest casualty brought the number of Palestinians killed by the Israeli forces and illegal settlers in the occupied West Bank to 1,083 since the start of Tel Aviv’s genocidal war on Gaza in October 2023. Nearly 11,000 people were injured and more than 20,500 arrested in the occupied territory.

In a landmark opinion last July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the occupied West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem.

