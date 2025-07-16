Washington, DC, — It begins not with a bombshell, but with a post — jagged, incisive, unmistakably Trump:

"Their new SCAM is what we will forever call the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax, and my PAST supporters have bought into this 'b****,' hook, line, and sinker… Let these weaklings continue forward and do the Democrats’ work… I don’t want their support anymore!"

With that, the dam burst.

The movement that built Trump appears to have a meltdown. Not over taxes. Not over war. But over one ghost: Jeffrey Epstein.

The MAGA (Make America Great Again) movement has been in this mode ever since Trump's own Department of Justice concluded they have no evidence that sex offender Jeffrey Epstein kept a client list or was murdered in jail.

This contradicted a major MAGA talking point, and MAGA influencers are screaming cover-up.

Influential talk show host Tucker Carlson took this to another level by launching a tirade over it. He went a step further and faulted the Trump administration for failing to take MAGA's questions about the situation seriously.

For many, this wasn't politics. It was a betrayal, a red line crossed with a smirk.

"Punch in the gut," said Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. "It is a red line for many people." She warned of "significant" blowback inside the movement.



House Speaker Mike Johnson, always cautious, publicly broke ranks on Tuesday. "The Attorney General needs to explain this," he said on Capitol Hill. "The public deserves answers."

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, who serves on the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, was less diplomatic. "AG Bondi needs to stop stonewalling and communicate with us," she said.

In February, US Attorney General Pam Bondi had promised to release the files, saying she had a "client list on my desk".

At the Turning Point USA summit (one of the biggest gatherings of young American conservatives) in Tampa on July 13, the air was thick with sweat and rebellion, and Epstein fire eclipsed every other talking point.

Steve Bannon paced the stage like an oracle betrayed, calling the case "the key that picks the lock on institutional corruption." He warned Trump could lose "ten percent of the movement" over this.

Dan Bongino, Deputy Director of the FBI, reportedly offered to resign after the memo dropped. Michael Flynn, ex-Trump insider, called it "another brutal and stark example of the two standards in America."

But it was Megyn Kelly, another star on the far-right firmament, who cut deepest: "Either Pam Bondi was telling the truth then, or she’s telling the truth now. But both cannot be true."

Calls for the release of Epstein-related files are now mostly coming from within Trump's core base, not just political opponents.