Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz told the military to stop a charity boat carrying activists who are planning to defy an Israeli blockade and reach Gaza.

Operated by the pro-Palestinian Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC), the British-flagged Madleen yacht set sail from Sicily on June 6 and is currently off the Egyptian coast, heading slowly towards Gaza, which is besieged by Israel.

"I instructed the IDF (army) to act so that the Madleen ... does not reach Gaza," Katz said in a statement.

"To the antisemitic Greta and her Hamas-propaganda-spouting friends, I say clearly: You'd better turn back, because you will not reach Gaza.”

"The State of Israel will not allow anyone to break the naval blockade on Gaza, whose primary purpose is to prevent the transfer of weapons to Hamas," he said.

Earlier Channel 12 has reported the Israeli navy is preparing to intercept the aid vessel “Madleen” that is approaching Gaza and tow it to Ashdod port in central Israel.

The military aims to halt the ship before it enters Gaza’s territorial waters, citing its enforcement of the naval blockade, the news channel reported.

The activists on board will be handed over to Israeli authorities for deportation, Channel 12 also reported.

The aid ship "Madleen" has entered Egyptian waters on its way to Gaza, despite Israel's stated intention to prevent it from docking, the International Committee for Breaking the Siege on Gaza announced on Sunday.

The committee, one of the aid flotilla organisers, said in a statement that the ship has passed through Alexandria, northern Egypt, and will "in hours reach Mansoura city... en route to Gaza."

"The coming hours will be most critical," the statement read.