Second 'Ship of Goodness' from Türkiye arrives in Sudan amid deepening humanitarian crisis
From food parcels to hope in motion—Türkiye’s humanitarian lifeline continues to bridge distances, reminding the world that crises may divide, but compassion unites.
IHH has reaffirmed the organisation’s long-term commitment to supporting the people of Sudan, noting that the current crisis has persisted since April 15, 2023, when violent clashes erupted between rival military factions. (Photo: AA) / AA
May 6, 2025

A Turkish humanitarian vessel carrying more than 1,600 tons of aid has docked in Port Sudan, offering critical support as the country continues to face a worsening humanitarian emergency.

The ship, named the second "Ship of Goodness," was dispatched by the Turkish Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) and delivered 1,605 tons of food, clothing, hygiene supplies, and shelter materials. 

Its arrival on Monday was marked by an official reception at the port, attended by Türkiye’s Ambassador to Khartoum Fatih Yildiz, IHH Board Member Mehmet Enes Arikan, Sudan’s Humanitarian Aid Commissioner Selva Adem, and several local officials.

“This marks the fourth humanitarian ship Türkiye has sent since the conflict began,” Ambassador Yildiz told Anadolu. “Two were coordinated by Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), while this is the second vessel from IHH.”

Yildiz highlighted the symbolic and practical importance of the mission, especially amid reports of improved security in Sudan’s capital. 

“The arrival of such a ship lifts morale—not just for us, but also for the Sudanese people,” he said. “At a time when Khartoum is being liberated, our solidarity means more than ever.”

IHH’s Arikan reaffirmed the organisation’s long-term commitment to supporting the people of Sudan, noting that the current crisis has persisted since April 15, 2023, when violent clashes erupted between rival military factions.

“Our efforts continue under the motto, ‘Guided by Goodness, En Route to Sudan,’” Arikan said. “We aim to reach those most in need, distributing aid in collaboration with local authorities and humanitarian partners.”

The aid cargo is expected to be delivered across conflict-affected areas in Sudan in the coming days, bringing much-needed relief to communities struggling with displacement, food insecurity, and deteriorating access to basic services.

Situation in Sudan

On Tuesday, explosions were heard across Sudan's wartime capital Port Sudan, the third consecutive day since paramilitaries began attacking the army-aligned government's seat of power.

Since April 15, 2023, the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has been battling the army for control of Sudan, resulting in thousands of deaths and creating one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

More than 20,000 people have been killed and 15 million displaced, according to the UN and local authorities. 

Research from US scholars, however, estimates the death toll at around 130,000.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
