Russia has been ready to start handing over the corpses of Ukraine’s war dead for several days with refrigerated trucks containing the first bodies parked near the border, but Kiev is still discussing the details, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

The two sides agreed to repatriate the bodies of soldiers killed in the conflict during talks in Istanbul on June 2, which also resulted in an agreement to exchange prisoners of war, a process which got under way on Monday.

Russia has said it is ready to hand over the bodies of over 6,000 Ukrainian soldiers and receive any bodies of Russian soldiers which Kiev is able to return.

But Kremlin aide Vladimir Medinsky said on Saturday that the Russian side had shown up at the agreed exchange point with the bodies of 1,212 Ukrainian dead soldiers only to find nobody from Ukraine to take them.

Ukrainian officials responsible for the exchanges did not respond to a request for comment on Saturday.