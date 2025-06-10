WORLD
2 min read
Russia ready to return bodies of over 6,000 Ukrainian soldiers, awaits Kiev’s response
The two sides had agreed to repatriate the bodies of those killed in fighting during the talks in Istanbul earlier this month.
Russia ready to return bodies of over 6,000 Ukrainian soldiers, awaits Kiev’s response
Aftermath of a Russian drone attack in Odessa. / Reuters
June 10, 2025

Russia has been ready to start handing over the corpses of Ukraine’s war dead for several days with refrigerated trucks containing the first bodies parked near the border, but Kiev is still discussing the details, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

The two sides agreed to repatriate the bodies of soldiers killed in the conflict during talks in Istanbul on June 2, which also resulted in an agreement to exchange prisoners of war, a process which got under way on Monday.

Russia has said it is ready to hand over the bodies of over 6,000 Ukrainian soldiers and receive any bodies of Russian soldiers which Kiev is able to return.

But Kremlin aide Vladimir Medinsky said on Saturday that the Russian side had shown up at the agreed exchange point with the bodies of 1,212 Ukrainian dead soldiers only to find nobody from Ukraine to take them.

RelatedTRT Global - Russia claims key advance into Ukraine

Ukrainian officials responsible for the exchanges did not respond to a request for comment on Saturday.

Recommended

Asked about the issue on Tuesday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that Russia remained ready to return the bodies and was in talks with Kiev on the subject, but did not yet know exactly how many bodies of Russian soldiers Ukraine was ready to hand over.

“There is no final understanding. Contact is being made; numbers are being compared. As soon as there is a final understanding, then we hope this exchange will take place,” said Peskov.

RelatedTRT Global - Russia, Ukraine clash over delayed prisoner and body exchange deal

“There is one indisputable fact here, which is that we have already been ready on the border for several days with those trailers that were mentioned to make the transfer to the Ukrainian side. This is a fact that everyone sees and knows.”

Russian state media has broadcast images of long white refrigerated trucks containing the bodies which are sealed in individual white bags and are parked up near the border.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Moscow of “trying to play some kind of dirty political and information game” around the issue and that of the wider prisoner exchange.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan
Europe risks falling behind US and China without swift economic reforms, warns Draghi
NATO chief backs Turkiye’s bid to join EU defence programme SAFE, urges closer cooperation
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Chinese, Philippine ships collide near disputed South China Sea shoal
Ukraine, Russia claim shooting down each other's drones in overnight attacks
German police raid suspected far-right group over illegal weapons
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Austria faces fresh Russian espionage claims after government promises law change
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting