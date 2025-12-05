WORLD
Colombia is being threatened under pretext of anti-drug fight: Petro
Colombian President Gustavo Petro rejects US President Trump's accusations, vowing to defend Colombia's sovereignty “at the cost of our lives.”
Petro earlier invited Trump to visit and witness his government's efforts to destroy drug-producing labs. / AP
December 5, 2025

Colombian President Gustavo Petro has said that his country is being accused of drug trafficking and threatened under the pretext of anti-narcotics efforts by the United States.

Petro was responding on Thursday to statements by US President Donald Trump targeting Colombia, defending his country against accusations that it is not fighting drug trafficking.

The Colombian leader said his nation is being threatened despite the losses Colombians have suffered for years in the drug war, adding that critics now claim Colombia is not combating drug trafficking.

"The order of the Commander-in-Chief is this: We defend our sovereignty at the cost of our lives. Colombia cannot be threatened. Anyone who turns these threats into action will awaken the sleeping jaguar within the Colombian people," Petro said, speaking to military officers.

Criticising US operations in the Caribbean conducted under the pretext of fighting drug organisations, Petro said it humiliates "us, and our people suffer from this situation."

Petro earlier invited Trump to visit and witness his government's efforts to destroy drug-producing labs, saying authorities eliminate one lab every 40 minutes.

Trump said on Tuesday that he heard "Colombia, the country of Colombia, is making cocaine," adding: "Anybody that's doing that and selling it into our country is subject to attack."

The US has expanded military operations across Latin America in recent months, deploying Marines, warships, fighter jets, bombers, submarines and drones, saying the goal is to combat drug trafficking, targeting "narco-terrorist" organisations and their vessels.

RelatedTRT World - Colombia is in a tricky spot as the US assembles a significant military presence near Venezuela
