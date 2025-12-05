Colombian President Gustavo Petro has said that his country is being accused of drug trafficking and threatened under the pretext of anti-narcotics efforts by the United States.

Petro was responding on Thursday to statements by US President Donald Trump targeting Colombia, defending his country against accusations that it is not fighting drug trafficking.

The Colombian leader said his nation is being threatened despite the losses Colombians have suffered for years in the drug war, adding that critics now claim Colombia is not combating drug trafficking.

"The order of the Commander-in-Chief is this: We defend our sovereignty at the cost of our lives. Colombia cannot be threatened. Anyone who turns these threats into action will awaken the sleeping jaguar within the Colombian people," Petro said, speaking to military officers.

Criticising US operations in the Caribbean conducted under the pretext of fighting drug organisations, Petro said it humiliates "us, and our people suffer from this situation."