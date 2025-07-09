WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Netanyahu vows to continue Gaza offensive despite ceasefire talks
The Israeli prime minister has said the war will not end until 'Hamas is dismantled' and all hostages are freed, as ceasefire negotiations reportedly narrow to one sticking point.
Netanyahu vows to continue Gaza offensive despite ceasefire talks
US Israel Congress Netanyahu / AP
July 9, 2025

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that despite ongoing negotiations to reach a prisoner swap and ceasefire agreement, the Israelis are determined to continue the war in Gaza.

In a statement on the X social media platform, Netanyahu stated that five Israeli soldiers were killed in the clashes in northern Gaza and that it was a difficult day for the Israeli people.

Prime Minister Netanyahu stated that they are determined to achieve the goals of the war they are continuing in Gaza.

Netanyahu stated that the war's goals are "to ensure the release of all prisoners, to eliminate Hamas's military and administrative capacity, and to ensure that Gaza no longer poses a threat to Israel," adding that this means Hamas will no longer exist.

Recommended

As a result, Netanyahu stated, all Israeli prisoners would be released, Hamas would be subdued and disbanded, Gaza would no longer pose a threat to Israel, and they have not yet completed their mission.

On the other hand, according to the Haaretz newspaper, US President Donald Trump’s Special Representative for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, said in a statement that there were previously four points of disagreement regarding the ceasefire and prisoner exchange, and now only one remains.

Witkoff said they hope to reach an agreement leading to a 60-day ceasefire by the end of this week.

In a statement released yesterday, the Israeli army stated that five Israeli soldiers from the Netzah Yehuda Battalion of the Kfir Brigade were killed in Gaza.

It was announced that the number of Israeli soldiers killed since October 7, 2023, when Israel began its attacks on Gaza, had risen to 888.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
Explore
Israel has committed 'genocide' in Gaza - UN Commission of Inquiry
Israel committing genocide in Gaza to 'destroy Palestinians' — UN report
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Rubio warns Hamas to accept ceasefire as bombs pound Gaza City
Rubio throws support behind illegal Israeli settler project during visit to occupied East Jerusalem
Netanyahu to US lawmakers: 'Your cell phones and medicines carry Israel’s mark'
Israel reportedly launches ground invasion to occupy Gaza City
Trump denies reports Netanyahu informed him ahead of Qatar attack
UN relief chief warns of 'normalisation' of rising attacks on aid workers
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan
Qatari Emir slams Israel’s 'bloodlust,' warns Tel Aviv's truce talks a sham