WORLD
2 min read
Iranian FM Araqchi arrives in Russia with a message from Khamenei
Despite positive talks in Oman, tensions remain as Trump threatens Iran over its nuclear programme, and Tehran insists its right to enrich uranium is non-negotiable ahead of Rome talks.
Iranian FM Araqchi arrives in Russia with a message from Khamenei
Araqchi's Telegram account posted a video of him arriving in Moscow on Thursday. / Reuters
April 17, 2025

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has landed in Moscow to deliver a message from the country’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Iranian state media has reported.

Araqchi's Telegram account posted a video of him arriving in Moscow on Thursday.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened Iran with bombing and secondary tariffs if Tehran does not come to an agreement with Washington over its disputed nuclear program, and the United States has moved additional warplanes into the region.

The US and Iran held talks in Oman last weekend that both sides described as positive and constructive.

Ahead of a second round of talks set to take place in Rome this weekend, Araqchi said on Wednesday that Iran's right to enrich uranium is not negotiable.

Western powers say Iran is refining uranium to a high degree of fissile purity beyond what is justifiable for a civilian energy programme and close to the level suitable for an atomic bomb.

Recommended

Iran has long denied seeking nuclear weapons allegations.

Russia has said that any military strike against Iran would be illegal and unacceptable.

The Kremlin on Tuesday declined to comment when asked if Russia was ready to take control of Iran's stocks of enriched uranium as part of a possible future nuclear deal between Iran and the United States.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan
Europe risks falling behind US and China without swift economic reforms, warns Draghi
NATO chief backs Turkiye’s bid to join EU defence programme SAFE, urges closer cooperation