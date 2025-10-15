EUROPE
2 min read
Spain hits back at Trump's tariff threats over defence spending, warns it would cost Americans
Spain’s Deputy Prime Minister Yolanda Diaz says the "intended punishment" the US president wants to impose on Spain will be "very costly" for the Americans.
Spain hits back at Trump's tariff threats over defence spending, warns it would cost Americans
Spain hits back at Trump's tariff threats, warns it would cost Americans / AP
October 15, 2025

The Spanish government reacted strongly on Wednesday to US President Donald Trump's remarks about imposing tariffs on Spain if it does not increase defence spending, warning that such a policy would cost American citizens.

Speaking at parliament, Spain’s Deputy Prime Minister Yolanda Diaz said the "intended punishment" the US president wants to impose on Spain will be "very costly" for the Americans.

"Spain's trade balance with the US is in deficit, meaning these policies are going to hurt the Americans," she warned, as quoted by the country's public broadcaster RTVE.

Her comments came after Trump threatened tariffs on Spain again over its refusal to increase NATO defence spending.

"I'm very unhappy with Spain. They're the only country that didn't raise their number up to 5 per cent ... so I'm not happy with Spain," Trump told reporters at the White House.

Diaz also noted that they have to defend the oil industry, the automotive industry, or the affected sectors, adding: "In Spain, the Spanish are in charge; we are not their protectorate."

RECOMMENDED

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares reiterated the country's commitment to NATO and all it contributes to Euro-Atlantic security, labelling it "beyond any doubt."

Spain "is a reliable ally," with maximum deployment on the Eastern European flank, "fundamental" to the region's security, he told reporters on Wednesday in China.

For her part, Science Minister Diana Morant said Trump is "regular in making certain statements," but that the important thing is that "the other day with Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, he was quite cordial."

RelatedTRT World - US mulls tariffs to pressure Spain on NATO defence commitments

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan and wife receive 17-year sentences in gifts case
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout