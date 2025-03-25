Rwanda has described as "unfortunate" by Burundi President Evariste Ndayishimiye that it was planning to attack his country.

Rwanda supports an armed group, the M23, that has seized vast swathes of eastern Congo in recent months, including areas along Burundi's border.

In an interview with the BBC, the Burundian president said he had received "credible intelligence" that Kigali plans to attack its neighbour.

Ndayishimiye also accused Rwanda of being behind a coup attempt in 2015, like "what it's doing in the Democratic Republic of Congo".

Rwanda's Foreign Minister, Olivier Nduhungirehe, stressed the countries were involved in peace negotiations.

"This statement by the President of Burundi is unfortunate, especially since the military and intelligence authorities of the two countries are currently in discussion, and have even agreed on the need for a military and verbal de-escalation," Nduhungirehe said on X.

Related TRT Global - Rwanda, Belgium expel each others' diplomats as DRC conflict weighs

Closure of borders