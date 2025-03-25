AFRICA
2 min read
Rwanda calls Burundi's attack claims 'unfortunate' as tensions rise
The dispute follows Burundi’s border closure last year over allegations that Rwanda supports the RED-Tabara rebel group, which Kigali denies.
Rwanda calls Burundi's attack claims 'unfortunate' as tensions rise
Ndayishimiye also accused Rwanda of being behind a coup attempt in 2015, like "what it's doing in the Democratic Republic of Congo". / Reuters
March 25, 2025

Rwanda has described as "unfortunate" by Burundi President Evariste Ndayishimiye that it was planning to attack his country.

Rwanda supports an armed group, the M23, that has seized vast swathes of eastern Congo in recent months, including areas along Burundi's border.

In an interview with the BBC, the Burundian president said he had received "credible intelligence" that Kigali plans to attack its neighbour.

Ndayishimiye also accused Rwanda of being behind a coup attempt in 2015, like "what it's doing in the Democratic Republic of Congo".

Rwanda's Foreign Minister, Olivier Nduhungirehe, stressed the countries were involved in peace negotiations.

"This statement by the President of Burundi is unfortunate, especially since the military and intelligence authorities of the two countries are currently in discussion, and have even agreed on the need for a military and verbal de-escalation," Nduhungirehe said on X.

RelatedTRT Global - Rwanda, Belgium expel each others' diplomats as DRC conflict weighs

Closure of borders

Recommended

Last year, Burundi closed its border with Rwanda, accusing it of supporting the RED-Tabara group, a Burundian rebel faction responsible for multiple attacks.

Rwanda denies backing the rebel group.

RED-Tabara, which emerged in 2011, is accused of waging deadly violence in Burundi since 2015 but had not been active there since September 2021, when it carried out several attacks, including on the airport in the capital, Bujumbura.

Ndayishimiye called on Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame to honour a peace deal signed in previous years and hand over the rebels behind the 2015 coup.

"There is no need for us to go to war. We want dialogue, but we will not sit idle if we are attacked," Ndayishimiye told the BBC.

RelatedTRT Global - DRC, Rwanda leaders hold Qatar-mediated peace talks

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Egypt, Sudan say Ethiopia's Nile dam represents a 'threat'
Splintered Sudan: Why a parallel government is worse than a deadlocked war
By Emmanuel Oduor
A devastating landslide wipes out a village in Sudan's Darfur, killing over 1,000 people
RSF's Hemetti sworn in as head of parallel government as civilians killed in Kordofan
Why Cameroon can't live down the war France refused to name
By Tugrul Oguzhan Yilmaz
France repatriates three colonial-era skulls to Madagascar
Africa’s giraffes aren’t all the same: New study identifies four times more species than previously
Deadly boat accident in northwest Nigeria
Erdogan's visit to Somalia in 2011 was a turning point in country's history: Somali minister
French colonial atrocities in Cameroon: Why Macron's admission is a half truth
By Emmanuel Oduor
Qatar delivers draft peace deal to DR Congo, M23 rebels — report
Sudan paramilitary shells famine-hit Darfur camp, killing dozens
South Sudan 'firmly refutes' talks with Israel on Palestinian resettlement
Macron admits France used 'repressive violence' in Cameroon’s decolonisation war
Malnutrition in Sudan's Al Fasher killed at least 63 in a week: health official
Chad's former PM gets 20 years in prison for inciting violence