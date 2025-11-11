A global team of astronomers led by a Turkish scientist Selcuk Yalcinkaya has discovered four new exoplanets — planets outside our Solar System — one of which lies within the inner edge of its star’s habitable zone and may have an atmosphere. The planets are 90 light-years away from Earth.

The discoveries, two orbiting the small, cool star TOI-5799 and one each around TOI-1743 and TOI-6223, were made using data from the AU Kreiken Observatory and the Turkish National Observatory.

The findings were part of Yalcinkaya’s doctoral research on the “discovery and validation of four super-Earth to Neptune-sized planets around M dwarfs,” published in the October 2025 issue of Astronomy & Astrophysics.

One of the exoplanets found orbiting the TOI-5799, namely the TOI-5799c, was found to be within the star’s habitable zone, albeit 90 light-years away from Earth.

Yalcinkaya told Anadolu that the planets his team discovered were previously identified as exoplanet candidates after observations on the TESS Space Telescope.

The telescope monitors transit signals over a 30-day period in space, while researchers on Earth use observatory telescopes to identify which star in the region is emitting the signal and determine whether it originates from that star or another nearby one.

Potential habitability