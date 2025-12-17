The Australian state parliament of New South Wales will reconvene next week to discuss urgent legislation on gun control in the wake of the deadly Bondi shootings and consider protest reforms, Premier Chris Minns said on Wednesday.

The alleged father-and-son perpetrators opened fire on a Jewish Hanukkah celebration on Sydney's famed Bondi Beach on Sunday, in an attack that shook the nation and intensified fears of rising antisemitism and violent extremism.

Funerals of the Jewish victims of Sunday's attack began on Wednesday, amid anger over how the gunmen - one of whom was briefly investigated for links to extremists - were allowed access to powerful firearms.

Chris Minns, the Premier of New South Wales state where the attack took place, told a news conference parliament would return on December 22 to hear "urgent" reforms, including capping the number of firearms allowed by a single person and making certain types of shotguns harder to access.

The state government will also look at reforms, making it harder to hold large street protests after terror events, in order to prevent further tensions.

"We've got a monumental task in front of us. It's huge," he said.