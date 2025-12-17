WORLD
Australian state to pass emergency gun laws as funerals of Bondi attack victims begin
Funerals of Jewish victims of Sunday's attack began on Wednesday, amid anger over how the gunmen were allowed access to powerful firearms.
Australian PM Anthony Albanese, NSW Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon and NSW Premier Chris Minns attend a presser following deadly Bondi shooting. / Reuters
December 17, 2025

The Australian state parliament of New South Wales will reconvene next week to discuss urgent legislation on gun control in the wake of the deadly Bondi shootings and consider protest reforms, Premier Chris Minns said on Wednesday.

The alleged father-and-son perpetrators opened fire on a Jewish Hanukkah celebration on Sydney's famed Bondi Beach on Sunday, in an attack that shook the nation and intensified fears of rising antisemitism and violent extremism.

Funerals of the Jewish victims of Sunday's attack began on Wednesday, amid anger over how the gunmen - one of whom was briefly investigated for links to extremists - were allowed access to powerful firearms.

Chris Minns, the Premier of New South Wales state where the attack took place, told a news conference parliament would return on December 22 to hear "urgent" reforms, including capping the number of firearms allowed by a single person and making certain types of shotguns harder to access. 

The state government will also look at reforms, making it harder to hold large street protests after terror events, in order to prevent further tensions. 

"We've got a monumental task in front of us. It's huge," he said.

"It's a huge responsibility to pull the community together. I think we need a summer of calm and togetherness, not division."

Surviving alleged shooter to be charged soon 

Sajid Akram, 50, was shot dead by police at the scene, while his 24-year-old son Naveed Akram emerged from a coma on Tuesday afternoon after also being shot by police.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said earlier on Wednesday the surviving gunman would be charged within hours, but New South Wales Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon told a news conference the force was still waiting for the medication to wear off before formally questioning him. 

Akram remains in a Sydney hospital under heavy police guard.

The men accused of carrying out Sunday's attack had travelled to the southern Philippines weeks before the shooting.  

