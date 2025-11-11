MIDDLE EAST
2 min read
Syria's al Sharaa rules out normalisation talks with Israel for now
Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa says his country's situation with Israel is different from countries that signed the Abraham Accords, since Tel Aviv continues to illegally occupy the Golan Heights.
Syria's al Sharaa rules out normalisation talks with Israel for now
Al Sharaa said there are reasons for the US military to stay in Syria, but said "it needs to be with the coordination" with the Syrian government. / Reuters
November 11, 2025

Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa has ruled out any direct talks to normalise ties with Israel for now, as US President Donald Trump seeks to jumpstart his Abraham Accords.

Al Sharaa pointed on Monday explicitly to Israel's continued occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights, which it significantly expanded in 2024 in the wake of the downfall of the Assad regime, saying the conditions faced by Damascus are different from those of other nations that signed on to the agreements.

"I believe that the situation in Syria is different from the situation of the countries that signed on to the Abraham Accords," he said in translated remarks made during a Fox News interview.

"Syria has borders with Israel, and Israel occupies the Golan Heights since 1967. We are not going to enter into negotiations directly right now. Maybe the United States administration with President Trump will help us reach this kind of negotiation," he added.

The Abraham Accords are US-sponsored agreements to normalise relations between Israel and several Muslim-majority countries during Trump's first term.

Trump has previously voiced optimism that Syria, as well as Saudi Arabia, would join the normalisation agreements.

RelatedTRT World - Al Sharaa, Trump had 'constructive' talks on Syria's unity, reconstruction — Syrian foreign minister
RECOMMENDED

Coalition against Daesh

Asked about Syria potentially joining the global anti-Daesh coalition, al Sharaa said there are reasons for the US military to maintain its presence in his country, but said "it needs to be with the coordination with the Syrian government right now."

"We need to discuss these matters, and we need to talk about and get into an agreement about Daesh," he added.

Meanwhile, Syrian Information Minister Hamza al-Mustafa said Syria signed a political cooperation declaration with the Global Coalition to Defeat Daesh.

"The agreement is political and until now contains no military components," said al-Mustafa on X.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan and wife receive 17-year sentences in gifts case
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout