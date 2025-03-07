President Donald Trump’s unpredictable foreign policy — from imposing tariffs on allies to threatening to scale back Washington’s NATO commitments — has strained relations between Washington and its European allies.

Among all of Trump’s actions, his public clash with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was perhaps the most jarring for the European political establishment. It seemed to validate French President Emmanuel Macron’s previous calls for a security architecture independent of the US.

Amid growing fears of Russian aggression and Trump’s wavering support for European defence, Macron offered France’s nuclear deterrent as protection for the continent.

Russian aggression “knows no borders” and poses a direct threat to Europe, questioning whether Moscow would stop at Ukraine, Macron said in a televised address on Wednesday.

“I have decided to open up the strategic debate on the protection of our allies on the European continent through our nuclear deterrent,” Macron said in his speech. It signalled France’s willingness to play a more prominent and influential role in global politics.

The French leader, who once described NATO as “ brain-dead ,” has long advocated for developing a security framework based on “European military and technological sovereignty.”

Poland, with its historical enmity toward Russia, and the Baltic states, former Soviet republics with turbulent past with Moscow, welcomed Macron’s nuclear deterrence proposal.

“There was a long discussion that French nuclear weapons could be deployed to Poland, which neighbours Ukraine,” says Murat Yigit, a professor of strategy and security at the Air War College of National Defence University in Istanbul.

“With a French nuclear deployment to Poland, European leaders have long aimed to deter possible Russian threats,” Yigit tells TRT World. “Now, with Poland welcoming Macron’s nuclear umbrella, this deployment idea might be revitalised,” he adds. But the move could escalate tensions between EU and Russia, which found Macron’s proposal “extremely confrontational.”

Making Europe Great Again

“Macron envisions and advocates for Europe as more than just an economic bloc — he wants it to reclaim its place as a security power,” says Yigit.

“The recent Trump-Zelenskyy clash has provided Macron an opportunity to take the lead by instrumentalising Trump’s attitude towards Zelenskyy to promote the formation of a continental armed forces,” Yigit adds.

Macron’s proposal comes after German Chancellor Friedrich Merz made a “historic” appeal for France to extend its nuclear umbrella to Berlin.

As Western states prepare for a future without America’s military shield, they fear the prospect of a Trump-brokered peace deal with Vladimir Putin that could undermine European security.

During a recent emergency meeting in Brussels, EU leaders declared that only with European support, a US-Russia negotiated peace to end the Ukraine war can succeed.

“I want to believe the US will stay by our side,” Macron said in his speech, “but we must be prepared if that isn’t the case.” He added, “The future of Europe should not be determined in Washington or Moscow.”

Macron holds unique advantages over other European leaders.

France, unlike Germany — the continent’s most powerful economy — retains nuclear weapons. And unlike post-Brexit Britain, which claims to have Europe’s strongest military, France remains a leading member of the EU.

With 290 nuclear warheads, France ranks as the fourth-largest nuclear power globally, trailing only Russia, the US, and China — and far outpacing any other European nation, including the UK.