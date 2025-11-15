Lebanon will submit a formal complaint to the UN Security Council over Israel’s construction of a concrete barrier along the southern border that Beirut says extends beyond the internationally recognised Blue Line, the Lebanese presidency announced on Saturday.

The Blue Line, mapped by the United Nations in 2000, demarcates the boundary between Lebanon, Israel, and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights following Israel’s withdrawal from south Lebanon.

A spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, Stéphane Dujarric, said on Friday that the construction has rendered more than 4,000 square meters of Lebanese territory—nearly an acre—inaccessible to residents.

Related TRT World - Israel violated UNSC resolution by erecting walls inside Lebanon: UN peacekeepers

UN asked Israel to stop violating Lebanon’s territorial integrity