The UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said on Thursday that more than 10,000 Israeli air and ground violations were recorded since a November 2024 ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah.

In a statement marking the first anniversary of the ceasefire, UNIFIL reaffirmed that full adherence to UN Security Council Resolution 1701 “in both letter and spirit” remains the only path to lasting calm along the Blue Line, the de facto border between Lebanon and Israel.

The mission said it has worked throughout the past year with its partners “to help stabilise south Lebanon,” noting that peacekeepers maintained patrols, supported the Lebanese army’s redeployment and subsequent operations aimed at securing the exclusive control of weapons south of the Litani River, and assisted in clearing roads and hazards.

Despite these efforts, “challenges remain,” including the continued presence of unauthorised weapons and assets, and the Israeli forces’ maintenance of positions inside Lebanese territory, it added.

UNIFIL stressed that civilians on both sides of the Blue Line “have suffered greatly because of this conflict,” emphasising that their safety and the stability of the area must remain a priority.