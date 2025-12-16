The United Nations warned on Monday that humanitarian assistance to Gaza has been scaled back because of Israeli restrictions, even as humanitarian needs continue to soar and winter conditions worsen.
UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said aid agencies are struggling to keep pace with demand, citing constraints imposed on the delivery and distribution of relief supplies.
“The UN and our partners continue to deliver assistance to the most vulnerable families,” Haq told reporters, “but needs continue to outpace the ability of humanitarians to respond, given the ongoing impediments they face.”
Rainstorms and falling temperatures have compounded the crisis across the enclave, particularly for displaced families living in makeshift shelters.
Between Thursday and Saturday, UN partners distributed 3,800 tents, nearly 4,600 tarpaulins and thousands of bedding items to about 4,800 families, Haq said.
Newborns are at risk of hypothermia
Aid groups are also racing to address health risks among newborns, including hypothermia, by preparing and distributing locally procured kits for mothers and caregivers with very young children.
Despite these efforts, Haq said overall aid deliveries have declined in recent days.
Since Friday, humanitarian partners have been forced to reduce assistance packages due to restrictions on bringing sufficient volumes of aid into Gaza.
The current package now consists of one food parcel, one bag of flour and 1.5 kilograms of high-energy biscuits per family—covering only half of a household’s minimum caloric needs for the rest of the month.
“OCHA once again warns that impediments continue to hamper our ability to accelerate the scale-up of the humanitarian response,” Haq said, stressing that access must be sustained and expanded to reach all those in need.
“Israeli authorities are responsible”
When asked about the source of the restrictions, Haq pointed directly to Israeli authorities.
He said too few crossing points remain open and that limitations persist on which items are allowed to enter Gaza. He also highlighted staffing challenges, noting restrictions on visas for humanitarian workers, including those from the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) and other international NGOs.
Although a ceasefire took effect on Oct. 10, humanitarian agencies say living conditions in Gaza have not meaningfully improved. Israel continues to impose strict limits on aid truck entry, which the UN says violates the humanitarian protocol of the agreement.
Since October 2023, Israeli attacks on Gaza have killed nearly 70,700 Palestinians—mostly women and children—and injured more than 171,100 others, according to health authorities, with devastation persisting despite the truce.