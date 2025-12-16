The United Nations warned on Monday that humanitarian assistance to Gaza has been scaled back because of Israeli restrictions, even as humanitarian needs continue to soar and winter conditions worsen.

UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said aid agencies are struggling to keep pace with demand, citing constraints imposed on the delivery and distribution of relief supplies.

“The UN and our partners continue to deliver assistance to the most vulnerable families,” Haq told reporters, “but needs continue to outpace the ability of humanitarians to respond, given the ongoing impediments they face.”

Rainstorms and falling temperatures have compounded the crisis across the enclave, particularly for displaced families living in makeshift shelters.

Between Thursday and Saturday, UN partners distributed 3,800 tents, nearly 4,600 tarpaulins and thousands of bedding items to about 4,800 families, Haq said.

Related TRT World - Heavy rains kill at least 10 in Gaza over past 24 hours: WHO

Newborns are at risk of hypothermia

Aid groups are also racing to address health risks among newborns, including hypothermia, by preparing and distributing locally procured kits for mothers and caregivers with very young children.

Despite these efforts, Haq said overall aid deliveries have declined in recent days.