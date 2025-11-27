WORLD
Türkiye condemns attack on Iraq's Khor Mor gas field
The field is crucial for the region’s electricity supply and overall energy security.
The Khor Mor gas field after a drone attack in Sulaymaniyah province, Iraq. / Reuters
November 27, 2025

Türkiye has condemned a drone attack that was carried out late Wednesday on the Khor Mor gas field in northern Iraq’s Sulaymaniyah province.

Ankara views the attack with concern, given its implications for the stability and prosperity of Iraq, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oncu Keceli said on Thursday in a statement on X.

“We condemn such acts targeting civilian infrastructure,” Keceli said, adding that Türkiye’s Consulate General in Erbil ensured that necessary measures were taken to protect the safety of Turkish nationals working at the site.

The incident occurred at 2030 GMT, the Ministries of Natural Resources and Electricity of the Kurdish Regional Government said in a joint statement.

The statement added that gas flow to power generation plants had been completely halted due to the attack.

Videos shared on social media showed flames rising from the site. No group has claimed responsibility so far for the attack.

The field is crucial for the region’s electricity supply and overall energy security.

SOURCE:AA
