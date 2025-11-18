The European Commission has assured Belgium that it will not face financial or legal consequences alone if frozen Russian assets held in Brussels are seized and used to support Ukraine, according to a leaked letter obtained by multiple media outlets.

Around €140 billion ($162 billion) in Russian state assets are currently immobilised at Euroclear, the Brussels-based financial services company. The commission proposes using these funds to provide economic and military assistance to Ukraine in 2026 and 2027.

Belgium, concerned about potential legal challenges and retaliatory measures from Russia, has been seeking firm assurances from both the commission and EU member states that the associated risks will be shared across the bloc, according to Belga news agency.

In a letter sent to EU member states on Monday, the commission detailed how it plans to ensure that Belgium is not left alone to shoulder the burden.

The document outlines that member states would commit to providing the EU with "legally binding, unconditional and irrevocable" guarantees, calculated on the basis of their national wealth.