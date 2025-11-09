Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has said that his country will not support efforts to use frozen Russian assets to finance Ukraine’s military needs, arguing that such a move would only prolong the war.

His remarks came in an interview with public broadcaster STVR on Saturday as the EU considers a proposal to provide Ukraine with over a $160 billion loan, financed by proceeds from immobilised Russian state assets.

The plan aims to help Kiev cover its budget deficit, expected to reach $60 billion excluding defence costs, and secure funding for weapons purchases over the next three years.

“Slovakia won’t take part in any legal or financial schemes to seize frozen assets if those funds would be spent on military costs in Ukraine,” Fico said in the interview.