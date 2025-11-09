EUROPE
Slovakia voices dissent over EU plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine’s defence
Robert Fico warns EU plan would prolong war, rejects participation in military financing schemes.
Slovak PM Robert Fico attends an event to mark the 130th anniversary of construction of the Maria Valeria Bridge, in Hungary, on September 28, 2025. / Reuters
November 9, 2025

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has said that his country will not support efforts to use frozen Russian assets to finance Ukraine’s military needs, arguing that such a move would only prolong the war.

His remarks came in an interview with public broadcaster STVR on Saturday as the EU considers a proposal to provide Ukraine with over a $160 billion loan, financed by proceeds from immobilised Russian state assets.

The plan aims to help Kiev cover its budget deficit, expected to reach $60 billion excluding defence costs, and secure funding for weapons purchases over the next three years.

“Slovakia won’t take part in any legal or financial schemes to seize frozen assets if those funds would be spent on military costs in Ukraine,” Fico said in the interview.

“Do we want to end the war, or are we stoking it?” he added, criticising the plan. “We are going to give $160 billion to Ukraine to keep the war going. So what does that mean? That the war will go on for at least another two years.”

Fico, who has previously opposed sanctions on Russia and questioned military assistance to Kiev, described his position as a “pro-peace stance”.

EU leaders are expected to discuss the usage of the Russian frozen assets proposal in December, where unanimous approval will be required.

