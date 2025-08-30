Ukrainian former parliamentary speaker Andriy Parubiy was shot dead in the western city of Lviv on Saturday and a search was under way for the killer.

The Prosecutor General's office said a gunman had fired several shots at Parubiy, killing him on the spot. The attacker fled and a manhunt was launched, it said.

Parubiy, 54, was a member of parliament, had been parliamentary speaker from April 2016 to August 2019.

He was also secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council from February to August 2014, a period when fighting began in eastern Ukraine and Russia annexed the Crimea peninsula.

Officials gave no immediate indication whether the murder had any direct link to Russia's war in Ukraine.

"Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko and Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko have just reported on the first known circumstances of a horrific murder in Lviv. Andriy Parubiy has been killed," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on X.

He sent his condolence to Parubiy's family and loved ones, and added: "All necessary forces and means are engaged in the investigation and search for the killer."

National police said the shooting in Lviv was reported at around noon (0900 GMT).

Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said finding the killer and establishing the circumstances of the attack was of outmost importance.