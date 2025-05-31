Egypt, Tunisia, and Algeria, Libya’s three neighbouring countries, have called on all Libyan parties to put an “immediate” end to escalation and hold simultaneous parliamentary and presidential elections.

The call was made in a joint statement released by the Egyptian Foreign Ministry on Saturday following a Libya-related trilateral meeting in Cairo.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, Tunisian Foreign Minister Mohamed Ali Nafti, and Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf attended the meeting as part of a tripartite neighbourhood coordination mechanism.

According to the statement: “The foreign ministers of Egypt, Tunisia, and Algeria held a meeting in Cairo within the framework of resuming the tripartite coordination mechanism to review developments in Libya and push toward the desired political solution.

"In light of the serious developments in Libya and the latest security situation in the capital, Tripoli, the ministers renewed their call for all Libyan parties to exercise maximum restraint and immediately de-escalate, in a way that ensures the safety of the Libyan people.”

The joint statement emphasised the importance of advancing Libya's political process, including unifying institutions and holding simultaneous parliamentary and presidential elections.

None of the Libyan factions responded immediately to the trilateral meeting's statement.