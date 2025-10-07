WAR ON GAZA
In pictures: Worldwide protests as Israel’s brutal war on Gaza enters third year
In Pakistan, large demonstrations were held in major cities calling on international community to take action to put an end to genocide in Gaza.
Students and academics at IBU in Skopje hold a silent protest supporting Palestinians in Gaza. / AA
October 7, 2025

Protests demanding an end to Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza were held across multiple continents as the Israeli brutal war on Gaza has entered its third year.

From London to Tokyo and Karachi to Brasilia, demonstrators condemned what they described as Israel’s ongoing genocide against Palestinians, calling for global action to halt the violence.

In London, students from leading universities, including King’s College, LSE, UCL, and SOAS, marched through central London carrying Palestinian flags and chanting for justice. The march ended with a rally at SOAS’s Malet Street campus, where speakers called for the UK to end its complicity in Israel’s ongoing genocide.

In Skopje, students and academics from the International Balkan University gathered in silence before holding banners denouncing Israel’s attacks. They called on European governments to recognise Palestinian statehood and support efforts to end the siege on Gaza.

In Karachi, thousands of Jamaat-e-Islami supporters rallied in solidarity with Palestinians, waving flags and chanting anti-war slogans.

Similar demonstrations were held in Islamabad, Lahore, and other Pakistani cities, urging the international community to stop what protesters called “a genocide in Gaza.”

Across Asia, activists in Tokyo, Dhaka, and Manila joined the wave of protests. In Tokyo, demonstrators attempted to march toward the Israeli embassy, chanting “Free Palestine,” while Bangladeshis expressed solidarity through cultural performances in Dhaka.

In Manila, protesters demanded an end to U.S. support for Israel and the immediate lifting of the Gaza blockade.

In Brasilia and Madrid, hundreds gathered outside embassies to call for international accountability and support for Palestinian statehood.

In Ankara, demonstrators reiterated Türkiye’s call for a permanent ceasefire and unrestricted humanitarian aid to Gaza.

