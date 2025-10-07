Two years into Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza, which has killed tens of thousands of Palestinians and reduced the besieged enclave to rubble, international law scholars, human rights experts, and former UN officials are increasingly calling for Israel’s removal or suspension from the UN.

While experts acknowledge that Israel’s expulsion remains unlikely due to the US’ veto power in the UN Security Council, many argue that the UN General Assembly has the authority to suspend Israel’s participation, just as it did with apartheid South Africa in 1974.

Saul Takahashi, a former UN official, believes that Israel doesn't fulfil the criteria of a state that is willing and able to abide by obligations of a UN member state.

"Israel has shown itself again and again, in particular over the past two years, to be a rogue state," Takahashi, a former deputy head of office of the UN human rights agency in occupied Palestine, told Anadolu Agency.

Why experts say Israel should be unseated

Legal scholars argue that Israel’s conduct, ranging from its ongoing genocide and war crimes in Gaza to its defiance of International Court of Justice (ICJ) rulings and direct attacks on UN personnel, renders it unfit to remain a UN member state.

Law professor Maryam Jamshidi notes that the 2024 ICJ Advisory Opinion on the Occupied Palestinian Territories demonstrates how the Israeli government is both illegitimate and unrepresentative.

"As the Court concluded, Israel is unlawfully occupying territory belonging to the Palestinian people and has persistently violated their right to self-determination," Jamshidi said.

Related TRT World - ‘Systematic genocide’: Türkiye's comms chief calls out Israel’s occupation, killings of Palestinians

She added that Israel continues to defy UN Security Council resolutions prohibiting the annexation of occupied territory and condemning illegal settlement expansion.

“The Israeli government’s violations of the ICJ’s provisional measures orders in the genocide case – along with the many expert opinions concluding that Israel is committing genocide against the Palestinian people in Gaza – is even more damning evidence in support of unseating Israel,” said Jamshidi, an associate professor of law at the University of Colorado Law School.

“It is, after all, hard to think of a more blatant and egregious violation of a people’s right to self-determination than actions aimed at exterminating them as a group,” she added.

Takahashi, now a senior fellow at the Hashim Sani Centre of Palestine Studies at the University of Malaya, said Israel has shown "complete defiance of the authority of the United Nations, attacking the UN mission on the border with Lebanon, and almost adopting a law designating UNRWA as a terrorist organisation... expelling it from the West Bank."

“I believe the only legitimate way at this point to do this is to expel Israel from the organisation,” he added.

Can Israel be expelled from the UN?

The UN Charter provides mechanisms to suspend or expel member states.

Article 5 allows temporary suspension of membership rights, while Article 6 governs permanent expulsion.

According to Jamshidi, Israel “undoubtedly qualifies” for expulsion, as it has persistently violated the UN Charter. But she noted that the process would require a Security Council recommendation, which the US would certainly veto.

Michael Lynk, former special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the occupied Palestine territory, recalled a similar situation where a resolution went to the Security Council in 1974 when countries from the Global South proposed the expulsion of apartheid South Africa, but was vetoed by France, the UK and US.

“It's kind of difficult to see that happening, of course, at this point in time with the United States always protecting Israel,” Lynk added.

How the UN General Assembly could act