‘Systematic genocide’: Türkiye's comms chief calls out Israel’s occupation, killings of Palestinians
Burhanettin Duran warned the international community about the collapse of justice and the deepening humanitarian crisis on the second anniversary of Israel's genocide in Gaza.
‘Systematic genocide’: Türkiye's comms chief calls out Israel’s occupation, killings of Palestinians
Burhanettin Duran speaks at the “Gaza: The Litmus Test of Humanity” panel at the Presidency’s Directorate in Ankara on September 17, 2025. / Anadolu Agency
19 hours ago

Türkiye’s Head of Communications Burhanettin Duran on Tuesday decried Israel’s actions in Gaza as a systematic genocide and occupation, marking the second anniversary of the attacks, which have killed over 67,000 people.

In a post on Turkish social media platform NSosyal, Duran said the situation “is not only the tragedy of the Palestinian people but also a record of shame that calls into question the international order, the rule of law, and fundamental human values. The silence of the international community has once again exposed the failure of justice mechanisms.”

Duran said Tuesday marks two years since October 7, 2023, the day Israel launched its attacks on Gaza, which he described as part of a continuing campaign of genocide.

“Bombings, blockades, and systematic destruction have claimed tens of thousands of civilian lives, including women and children,” he said. “In full view of the world, a people have been deprived of their land and their most basic rights. What is happening in Gaza is not a ‘conflict’ — it is a deliberate, systematic genocide and occupation.”

He added that Türkiye has consistently spoken out against these actions and stood with the oppressed.

“Under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, we continue to uphold this stance on both diplomatic and humanitarian fronts. This struggle will continue until the voices of the Palestinians are heard and justice is achieved,” Duran said.

Duran also shared a video titled “Endless Genocide: Gaza,” highlighting the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the region.

