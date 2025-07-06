ISRAEL-IRAN CLASH
2 min read
Iranian missiles directly hit 5 Israeli military bases in12-day war — radar data
Major air base, intelligence-gathering centre, logistics base hit by Iranian missiles, data reveals.
Iranian missiles directly hit 5 Israeli military bases in12-day war — radar data
The Telegraph says 16% of Iranian missiles hit Israel, matching the Israeli army’s 87% interception rate. / Reuters
July 6, 2025

Iranian missiles directly struck five Israeli military facilities during a 12-day war between the two countries, radar data showed.

The data published by the British daily The Telegraph and examined by US academics from Oregon State University revealed that six missiles fired by Tehran hit five bases in northern, southern, and central Israel.

Among the targeted Israeli sites were a major air base, an intelligence-gathering centre, and a logistics base, the data showed.

Israeli authorities have not published any information about these attacks, as Tel Aviv censors the publication of any information about military sites.

Recommended

Penetrating air defences

The Telegraph estimated that 16 percent of Iranian missiles reached Israel, getting through air defence systems, which aligns with the 87 percent success rate that the Israeli army stated.

A conflict between Israel and Iran erupted on June 13, when Israel launched air strikes on Iranian military, nuclear, and civilian sites, killing at least 935 people. The Iranian Health Ministry said 5,332 people were injured.

Tehran launched retaliatory missile and drone strikes, killing at least 29 people and wounding more than 3,400, according to figures released by the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

The conflict ended with a US-sponsored ceasefire that took effect on June 24.

Explore
Iran's navy launches country's first military drill since 12-day war with Israel
Israeli air strike on Iranian prison an 'apparent war crime', says rights group
Lebanon's Aoun tells Iran envoy: No armed groups or foreign-backed forces allowed
Iran executes man accused of spying for Israel and another over Daesh link
Iran’s Defence Supreme Council signals a wartime shift in power
By Mohammad Eslami
Iran-Israel tensions may spark wider war, warns Turkish intelligence academy
Iran warns US will be held accountable for attacks on nuclear sites in future talks
Nuclear meet, unclear outcome: Why Iran-E3 meet did not make much headway?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Israel vows to stop Iran from rebuilding nuclear programme, threatens renewed conflict
Iran says it won’t abandon uranium enrichment, stresses nuclear programme is peaceful
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
Iranian president 'lightly wounded' in last month's Israeli strike: report
Iranian authorities raid drone workshop run by Israeli 'agents' in Tehran
Satellite photos suggest Iran attack on Qatar air base hit geodesic dome used for US communications
Iran says nuclear cooperation depends on IAEA ending 'double standards'