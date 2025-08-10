Israel has assassinated five Al Jazeera correspondents in its strike targeting a journalists' tent near the Al-Shifa Hospital in western Gaza City.

The Qatar-based channel quoted the director of Al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza, who said, "Al Jazeera correspondents Anas al-Sharif and Mohamed Qraiqea​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ were martyred in an Israeli strike on their tent."

Al Jazeera also confirmed on Sunday that the strike killed another Al Jazeera Arabic reporter named Mohammed Qreiqeh and two other cameramen, Ibrahim Zaher and Mohammed Noufal.

"Al Jazeera Arabic reporter Anas Al-Sharif and Mohammed Qreiqeh were killed in an Israeli attack on the Gaza Strip, along with cameramen Ibrahim Zaher and Mohammed Noufal," Al Jazeera said.

Israel also confirmed that it assassinated the journalist, baselessly claiming that he was the head of a Hamas cell.

Moments before he was assassinated, al-Shariff, who had been covering the Israeli genocide in Gaza since the beginning, seemingly reported the strike that took his life.

"Relentless bombardment… For two hours, the Israeli aggression has intensified in Gaza City," al-Sharif said on his X.

Moments later, other journalists announced his death, before Al Jazeera confirmed it.