POLITICS
1 min read
Authorities arrest members of far-right 'Kingdom of Germany' group
German authorities have dismantled the extremist "Kingdom of Germany" network and arrested four individuals, including three founders, in a series of raids.
Authorities arrest members of far-right 'Kingdom of Germany' group
The "Kingdom of Germany" group was banned for undermining the constitutional order. / AP
May 13, 2025

German authorities on Tuesday launched multiple raids against an extremist network and dissolved the so-called "Kingdom of Germany", the interior ministry said.

The Federal Prosecutor's Office also announced the arrest of four people during the raids, including three founding members of the group.

Described as "dangerous extremists" by the ministry, the Kingdom of Germany is part of the German conspiracy movement known as the "Citizens of the Reich", which rejects the legitimacy of the modern German republic.

Its members believe in the continued existence of the pre-World War I German Reich.

The ministry declared the dissolution of the group, which was accused of "attacking the liberal democratic order".

Raids were launched in seven regions targeting the group, which has approximately 6,000 supporters.

Recommended

Authorities said its adherents "deny the existence of the Federal Republic of Germany and reject its legal system".

The ministry said the group was banned because "its objectives and activities are contrary to criminal law and run counter to the constitutional order".

They said that over the past 10 years, the group had established "pseudo-state structures and institutions", including its own currency, identity papers and insurance system.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan
Europe risks falling behind US and China without swift economic reforms, warns Draghi
NATO chief backs Turkiye’s bid to join EU defence programme SAFE, urges closer cooperation
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Venezuela ready for 'armed struggle' against US as Maduro mobilises 2.5M troops
White House vows crackdown on 'left-wing terror' after Kirk killing
Killer vowed to 'take out' Charlie Kirk, FBI chief reveals
UN nuclear watchdog calls for implementation of new deal with Iran to 'restore confidence'
Nepal PM appoints three ministers to interim cabinet ahead of March elections
Russia blames Ukraine for drone breach in Romania, calls it a 'provocation'
Nepal's new prime minister Karki promises to tackle corruption and inequality
Trump urges NATO members to halt Russian oil purchases, vows 50–100% tariffs on China
Israeli troops involved in Gaza genocide, their mothers resist redeployment to fight Netanyahu's war
Gaza genocide casualties 200,000+, military didn't adhere to war rules, admits ex-Israel army chief
Hamas defiant on stance, calls Israel's attack on Qatar a 'direct shot' at Trump's truce plan