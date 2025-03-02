British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Europe was at a crossroads in history and must do the heavy lifting to defend itself as world leaders met in London to discuss ways of working together to stop Russia's war in Ukraine.

Starmer pledged on Sunday to supply more arms to defend Ukraine, announcing that the UK will use 1.6 billion pounds ($2 billion) in export financing to supply 5,000 air defence missiles.

His call for European allies to increase their arms spending to shore up their own defences and Ukraine's was not a sign that he thought the United States had become an unreliable ally, he said. No two countries are closely aligned than the UK and the US, Starmer said.

“One thing our history tells us is that if there is conflict in Europe, it will wash up on our shores,” he said.

The summit comes two days after US support for Ukraine appeared in greater jeopardy after President Donald Trump lashed out at Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and said he wasn’t grateful enough for US support.

“Even while Russia talks about peace, they are continuing their relentless aggression,” Starmer said at the outset of the meeting.

“To support peace in our continent, and to succeed, this effort must have strong US backing,” he said.

The meeting had been over shadowed by the extraordinary scolding of Zelenskyy by Trump.

Starmer said he's focused on being a bridge to restore peace talks, whose collapse he used as an opportunity to re-engage with Trump, Zelenskyy and Macron rather than “ramp up the rhetoric.”

More European countries will increase defence spending and the United States remains committed to NATO, the alliance's chief Mark Rutte said Sunday after Ukraine crisis talks in London.

"It was very good news that more European countries will ramp up defence spending," Rutte said of the meeting, adding that the US was committed to NATO despite frequent criticism by President Donald Trump.

Starmer says he trusts Trump but not Putin

Sunday’s summit included talks on establishing a European military force to be sent to Ukraine to underpin a ceasefire. Starmer said it would involve “a coalition of the willing.”

Starmer told the BBC he does not trust Russian President Vladimir Putin but does trust Trump. “Do I believe Donald Trump when he says he wants lasting peace? The answer to that is yes,” he said.

Starmer said there are “intense discussions” to get a security guarantee from the US.

“If there is to be a deal, if there is to be a stopping of the fighting, then that agreement has to be defended, because the worst of all outcomes is that there is a temporary pause and then (Russian President Vladimir) Putin comes again,” Starmer said.

The three essentials Starmer listed for a successful peace deal were: arming the Ukrainians to put them in a position of strength; including a European element to guarantee security; and providing a “US backstop," to prevent Putin from breaking promises.