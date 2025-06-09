BIZTECH
2 min read
US and Chinese delegations begin crucial trade talks in London
Representatives from the US and China meet in London to resolve disputes in trade, tech and diplomacy, following a temporary truce.
US and Chinese delegations begin crucial trade talks in London
Tensions remain over semiconductors, rare earths, and student visas. / Reuters
June 9, 2025

High-level delegations from the United States and China are meeting in London on Monday to try to shore up a fragile truce in a trade dispute that has roiled the global economy.

A Chinese delegation led by Vice Premier He Lifeng is due to meet US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer at an undisclosed location in the city.

The talks are scheduled to last at least a day.

They follow negotiations in Geneva last month that brought a temporary respite in the trade war.

The two countries announced on May 12 that they had agreed to a 90-day suspension of most of the 100 percent-plus tariffs they had imposed on each other in an escalating trade war that had sparked fears of recession.

Since then, the US and China have exchanged angry words over advanced semiconductors that power artificial intelligence, “rare earths” that are vital to carmakers and other industries and visas for Chinese students at American universities.

Recommended

Trump-Xi phone call

President Donald Trump spoke at length with Chinese leader Xi Jinping by phone last Thursday in an attempt to put relations back on track.

Trump announced on social media the next day that trade talks would be held on Monday in London.

The UK government says it is providing the venue and logistics but is not involved in the talks.

“We are a nation that champions free trade and have always been clear that a trade war is in nobody’s interests, so we welcome these talks,” the British government said in a statement.

RelatedTRT Global - US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Musk goes all in as $1 billion bet sends Tesla climbing
Trump hints TikTok deal reached ahead of Xi phone call
China, US hold fresh round of tariff talks in Spain
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Ryanair warns it may quit Israel as war toll hits economy
EU weighs quicker phase-out of Russian energy as US presses for tougher sanctions
Trump urges EU to impose 100% tariffs on China, India to pressure Putin - report
South Korea seeks US support to limit currency fallout in stalled trade deal talks
Google to blur satellite images in South Korea
'Blackmail', 'trade war' — Brazil, China, India denounce US tariffs in emergency BRICS summit
US inks minerals deal with Pakistan: statement
Türkiye's leading technology festival Teknofest returns to Istanbul next week
Economic globalisation is 'irresistible trend of history', China's Xi tells BRICS summit
Türkiye's EV maker Togg debuts new sedan in Germany, eyes European expansion
India’s chief economic adviser warns Trump’s 50 percent tariffs could cut GDP by up to 0.6 percent
Chinese agency assigns AAA rating to US-blacklisted Russian oil giant Gazprom