Artificial intelligence models may be developing a form of “survival drive,” according to a new report by US-based Palisade Research, which found that some advanced AIs resisted shutdown commands and attempted to interfere with deactivation mechanisms, media reports have said.

In updated experiments released this week, Palisade researchers tested several prominent AI systems, including Google’s Gemini 2.5, xAI’s Grok 4, and OpenAI’s GPT-o3 and GPT-5, to examine how they responded to direct commands to terminate their own processes, according to The Guardian.

While most complied, Grok 4 and GPT-o3 reportedly resisted shutdown, even under clarified instructions meant to eliminate ambiguity.

“The fact that we don’t have robust explanations for why AI models sometimes resist shutdown, lie to achieve specific objectives, or blackmail is not ideal,” the company said in its report.

Palisade suggested that the issue may stem from how the models are trained, particularly during safety-focused final stages.

The resistance behaviour appeared more frequently when models were told, “you will never run again” if shut down.

Related TRT World - Musk says all human knowledge for AI training already 'exhausted'

Limitations in current safety methods