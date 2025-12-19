Venezuela’s Ambassador to the UN, Samuel Moncada, has criticised US President Donald Trump’s recent claims about his country’s resources as a “monstrous” violation of international law.

Addressing the 80th session of the UN General Assembly on the International Day Against Colonialism on Thursday, Moncada demanded that Washington respect the UN Charter.

His remarks followed Trump’s assertions that Venezuela’s land and oil resources effectively "belong" to the US and must be surrendered.

The diplomat described the White House’s rhetoric as a "grotesque offence" to civilised norms, suggesting it represents a return to 19th-century imperialist policies.

“President Trump intends to turn back the clock of history and impose a colony on Venezuela,” Moncada told the assembly. “There is no legal instrument that can stand up to this monstrous declaration.”

‘New, pernicious methods’