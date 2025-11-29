Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will travel to Iran on 30 November for a series of high-level meetings with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and other senior officials, according to diplomatic sources.
Talks are expected to focus on enhancing the institutional framework of the High-Level Cooperation Council, reviewing preparations for its upcoming ninth meeting and advancing joint efforts to deepen security and counterterrorism cooperation.
Fidan will also discuss accelerating border trade infrastructure and pushing towards the countries’ shared goal of expanding bilateral trade to $30 billion.
Regional stability will feature prominently in the agenda, with Ankara emphasising the importance of dialogue with Tehran on Palestine’s Gaza, Syria, Israel’s actions in the region, and a peaceful resolution to Iran’s nuclear programme.
Discussions will also cover the Russia-Ukraine war, developments in the South Caucasus and efforts to defuse tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan.
The visit comes as Türkiye and Iran maintain regular high-level engagement, with their last High-Level Cooperation Council session held in January 2024. Bilateral trade reached $6.5 billion as of October 2025.