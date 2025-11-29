Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will travel to Iran on 30 November for a series of high-level meetings with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and other senior officials, according to diplomatic sources.

Talks are expected to focus on enhancing the institutional framework of the High-Level Cooperation Council, reviewing preparations for its upcoming ninth meeting and advancing joint efforts to deepen security and counterterrorism cooperation.

Fidan will also discuss accelerating border trade infrastructure and pushing towards the countries’ shared goal of expanding bilateral trade to $30 billion.

Regional stability will feature prominently in the agenda, with Ankara emphasising the importance of dialogue with Tehran on Palestine’s Gaza, Syria, Israel’s actions in the region, and a peaceful resolution to Iran’s nuclear programme.